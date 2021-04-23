AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIBRF stock remained flat at $$2.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.