Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce sales of $16.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $17.00 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $74.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.22 million to $78.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $101.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $20.43 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Airgain news, SVP Morad Sbahi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

