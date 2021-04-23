Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.35. 6,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,923. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.