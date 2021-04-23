Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,280 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,401,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

