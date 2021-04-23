Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $680.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $615.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.40. Align Technology has a one year low of $186.65 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

