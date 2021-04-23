Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

ALHC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.