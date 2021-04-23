Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,326. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

