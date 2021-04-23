All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0199

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. All Sports has a market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.