All Sports Trading Down 33% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $29.84 million and $3.84 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.