Alliant Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

