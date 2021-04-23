Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.80 on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

