Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

