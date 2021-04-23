Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

