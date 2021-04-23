Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after buying an additional 517,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

