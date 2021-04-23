Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after buying an additional 517,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.