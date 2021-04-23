Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Financial Contrast

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -19.00 Bio-Techne $738.69 million 22.25 $229.30 million $3.86 109.77

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -27.59% -24.97% Bio-Techne 32.69% 12.20% 8.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 13 0 2.81 Bio-Techne 0 3 7 0 2.70

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $52.08, indicating a potential upside of 49.79%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $367.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.27%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

