Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

