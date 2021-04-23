Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.95. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 12,348 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Panasqueira Mine, Almonty Korea Moly, Valtreixal Project and Almonty Korea Tungsten. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

