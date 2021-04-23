Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,874.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

