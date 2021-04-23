Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,874.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

