Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,304.16 and last traded at $2,303.72, with a volume of 46092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,252.52.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,874.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

