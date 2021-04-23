Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $29.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,281.89. 26,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,633. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,874.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

