Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PINE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.