alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.77 ($18.55).

ETR AOX traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching €14.57 ($17.14). 331,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.65. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

