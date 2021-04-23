Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$19.25

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ALS opened at C$16.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.64. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$17.46. The firm has a market cap of C$685.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

