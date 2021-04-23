Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.