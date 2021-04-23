Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3,193.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

