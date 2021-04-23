American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55 to $4.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

