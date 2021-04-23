American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of AMNB stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

