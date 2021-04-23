American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources alerts:

AREC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Resources (AREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.