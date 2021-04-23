American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of AREC opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

