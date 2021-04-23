American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $262.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.67.

AMT opened at $251.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

