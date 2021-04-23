American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of American Vanguard worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Vanguard by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE AVD opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.68 million, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

