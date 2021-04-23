American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.94. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.