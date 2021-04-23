Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of ABCB traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. 491,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

