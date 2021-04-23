AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Increased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 20.1% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 50,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

