Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average is $235.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

