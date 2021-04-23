Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 758,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

