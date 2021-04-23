Amon (AMN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,141.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Amon has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $12,141.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00680128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.84 or 0.08377763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

