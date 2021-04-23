Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $974,016.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,183,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,165,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,148,830 shares of company stock worth $84,697,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

IBKR stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

