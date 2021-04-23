Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $77.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

