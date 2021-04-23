Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $9.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

