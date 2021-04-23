Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.34). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $392.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

