Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.73. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

TMHC stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,727 shares of company stock worth $6,403,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

