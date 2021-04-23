Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.47 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 151,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,016. The company has a market capitalization of $754.01 million, a P/E ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

