Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $831.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

