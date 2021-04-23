Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 465,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

