Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.09. NetApp posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $76.92. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,918. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

