Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.