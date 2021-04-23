Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sempra Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

